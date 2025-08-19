According to the jobs data released on Monday, India’s unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above eased to 5.2% in July from 5.6% in June

Indian equity markets closed higher on Monday, helped by gains in auto, cement, and consumer stocks, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at lowering GST for most goods and services by Diwali this year.

The markets are likely to open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets. While markets are likely to continue to absorb GST-related news, investors will shift focus to global cues, starting with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday. Other geopolitical events, including updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, will continue to be closely watched.

Separately, India’s unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above eased to 5.2% in July from 5.6% in June, as reported on Monday.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was down 0.27% to 24,944 at 8:35 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

Glenmark, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharma: Set to recall products in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the USFDA.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has entered the functional beverage market by acquiring a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages to offer herbal-natural drinks.

Reliance Jio has discontinued its ₹209 and ₹249 entry-level plans, raising the base tariff to ₹299.

GMR: Board meeting on August 21 to consider a proposal for raising up to ₹5,000 crore.

Vedanta: Board meeting on August 21 to consider a second interim dividend for FY26, with August 27 set as the record date.

Vodafone Idea: Exploring non-banking funding sources to support its capital expenditure plans, as AGR dues continue to weigh on traditional financing discussions.

Hindustan Zinc: Plans to set up a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant under its capacity-doubling strategy, involving a capex of up to ₹3,823 crore.

Trent: Youth fashion brand, Burnt Toast, has opened its first store in Surat, marking its entry into Gujarat.

SPML Infra: Awarded a ₹1,073 crore project by Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the water supply system

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): R&D arm has signed an agreement with Engineers India Ltd. to set up a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at its Cauvery Asset in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Advanced Materials has divested its entire 90% equity and 100% preference stake in Ceramat to Lionstead Applied Materials, ending its association with the subsidiary.

Sandhar Technologies: Sandhar Technologies has acquired a 4.51% stake in Clean Renewable Energy KK 1A’s SPV for ₹2.72 crore.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Approved raising up to ₹600 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Goldiam International: Raised ₹202 crore by allotting 61.22 lakh shares to institutional investors, including Morgan Stanley and LC Pharos Fund, at ₹330 per share.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Completed the acquisition of a 76% equity stake and full preference shareholding in Pratiksha Women & Child Care Hospital.

Enviro Infra Engineers: Invested ₹25 crore in subsidiary EIE Renewables by subscribing to 2.5 crore rights issue shares.

Seamec: Terminated CEO Rakesh Ayri’s employment effective August 19 due to non-performance.

Marine Electricals (India): Won a ₹17.36 crore order from Allweiler India for control panels, to be delivered over 36 months.

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical: Vankineni Sai Sudhakar has resigned as Managing Director and CFO effective August 18.

DRC Systems India: Board meeting on August 26 to consider fundraising proposals and other business matters.

Results Today

Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, and Vuenow Infratech

Mainboard Listing

BlueStone Jewellery, Regaal Resources

IPOs To Open Today

Gem Aromatics, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Global, Vikram Solar

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<