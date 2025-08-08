The Trade Desk’s shares plunged more than 38% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s revenue growth slowed down in the second quarter (Q2) and it issued soft guidance for the third quarter (Q3).

U.S. equities were mixed in Friday’s midday trade as investors parsed through the slew of earnings that poured in throughout the week.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.71% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, rose 0.81%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The Trade Desk’s shares plunged more than 38% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s revenue growth slowed down in the second quarter (Q2) and it issued soft guidance for the third quarter (Q3).

Trade Desk also said its CFO, Laura Schenkein, would step down. The company warned that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are putting a dent in advertising spending.

TTD stock is down 53% year-to-date.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

SoundHound shares climbed more than 28% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s Q2 revenue beat Wall Street expectations. SoundHound reported revenue of $42.7 million, which analysts expected to be $32.9 million, according to Stocktwits data.

SOUN stock is down 31% year-to-date.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace’s shares tumbled more than 15% on the second day of their listing, after a stellar debut on Thursday that saw the stock list at gains of over 56%.

FLY stock is up 14% since its listing on Thursday.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion shares shot up over 24% as Ethereum (ETH) prices surged beyond $4,000 for the first time in 2025. BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury, with its holdings of more than 833,000 ETH valued at nearly $2.9 billion.

BMNR stock is up 541% year-to-date.

Freddie Mac (FMCC)

Reports that the Trump administration is looking to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public through a $30 billion initial public offering (IPO) sent Freddie Mac’s stock in the OTC market surging by over 20%.

Freddie Mac is also known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

FMCC stock is up 141% year-to-date.

