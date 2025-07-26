Tractor Supply beat second-quarter revenue estimates and witnessed strength in big-ticket merchandise sales, according to Wall Street analysts.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) received multiple price target hikes from Wall Street brokerages on Friday, citing improving sales in apparel, gifts, and décor, as well as big-ticket categories, along with strong long-term growth following its second-quarter results.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with ‘high’ levels of chatter, according to Stocktwits data.

TSCO sentiment and message volume July 25, 2025, as of 13:55 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail user message count jumped 550% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits. Shares of Tractor Supply rose marginally during midday trading on Friday.

Raymond James raised its price target $65 from $57 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly. The brokerage said that the June and July performance, as well as signs of improvement in big-ticket and pet categories, support a constructive second-half setup.



Tractor Supply’s second-quarter revenue of $4.44 billion beat Wall Street expectations of $4.40 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. The company experienced steady demand for its farming equipment despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

“While the near-term retail environment may be challenging and uncertain amid tariffs, Tractor Supply is performing well and benefiting from ongoing rural migration, strong core customer confidence, and higher job growth in rural areas,” Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said.

Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target on the stock to $70 from $60, noting that Tractor Supply saw further market share gains and strong customer engagement, primarily driven by increased transactions, new customers, and high-value customers—those who shop frequently and spend across multiple categories.

The stock has gained nearly 12% year-to-date and has risen over 13% in the last 12 months.

