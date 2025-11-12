The deal comes as U.S. data centers face a surge in power demand driven by AI infrastructure growth.

TotalEnergies (TTE) has signed an agreement with Google to supply the tech giant with a total volume of 1.5 terawatt-hours of electricity over 15 years to power its data centers.

The power will be supplied from TotalEnergies’ Montpelier solar farm in Ohio, which is nearing completion. The facility is connected to the PJM grid system, the largest in the United States, and will support Google’s data center operations in Ohio.

U.S. data centers will require 22% more grid power by the end of 2025 than they did one year earlier, and will need nearly three times as much in 2030, according to a report by the S&P Global. Artificial intelligence data centers are driving a surge in power demand as U.S. firms spend billions to build infrastructure.

Tech firms are opting for clean energy sources, such as solar and nuclear, to provide reliable power to their energy-guzzling data centers around the clock. Last month, utility firm NextEra and Google announced that they had signed an agreement to restart the Duane Arnold nuclear power plant in Iowa, which will power the tech giant’s cloud infrastructure.

“This agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’ ability to meet the growing energy demands of major tech companies by leveraging its integrated portfolio of renewable and flexible assets. It also contributes to achieving our target of 12% profitability in the power sector,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies plans to deploy a 10-gigawatt portfolio in the United States, including onshore solar, wind, and battery storage projects, with 1 GW in the PJM market in the northeast and 4 GW in the ERCOT market in Texas.

The French energy firm aims to increase the share of its power unit in its total sales to 20%, up from 11% last year, to capitalize on the booming electricity demand.

"Electricity does not follow the cycle of oil and gas, so investing in electricity in my company is giving more resilience to my business model," CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at Abu Dhabi's annual International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, according to a Reuters News report.

"When we looked at the potential of different forms of energy in terms of demand for the next 15 or 30 years, what strikes us is that in oil, growth for 20 years has been quite limited — gas has big potential, but gas is more expensive. But fundamentally, for not only AI, but for decarbonization, we need more and more electricity," he reportedly stated.

The French energy company’s U.S. shares have risen over 16% this year.

