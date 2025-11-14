According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, the deal would value Topgolf at about $1 billion.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) stock rose nearly 5% after the company reportedly entered into discussions with private-equity firm Leonard Green to sell its Topgolf unit.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, the deal would value Topgolf at about $1 billion. The report added that Leonard Green had previously acquired a minor stake in Topgolf.
