Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) stock rose nearly 5% after the company reportedly entered into discussions with private-equity firm Leonard Green to sell its Topgolf unit.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, the deal would value Topgolf at about $1 billion. The report added that Leonard Green had previously acquired a minor stake in Topgolf.

