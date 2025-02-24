Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Investors on Stocktwits flocked to these five biotech stocks last week, ending Feb. 21, 2025, driven by buyout buzz, bullish analyst calls, and promising clinical developments.

Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (13% jump in followers)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. shares gained momentum as Wall Street analysts highlighted the potential of its lead cancer drug candidate, CAN-2409. Canaccord expects continued clinical success in prostate, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer, noting a significant increase in median overall survival in testing so far. Citi’s modeling suggests CAN-2409 could extend survival in localized prostate cancer by as much as eight to nine years over radiotherapy alone. 

The stock is up over 35% year-to-date.

Acelyrin Inc. (12% jump in followers)

Acelyrin confirmed that Concentra Biosciences, controlled by Tang Capital Partners, submitted an unsolicited offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acelyrin for $3.00 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right tied to future licensing or asset sales.

Earlier in the month, Acelyrin announced a merger agreement with Alumis in an all-stock transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval. 

Acelyrin stock is down over 18% year-to-date.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (11% jump in followers)

Solid Biosciences shares surged after early-stage data from its gene therapy candidate SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy showed promising results. 

Following the data release, Chardan raised its price target on the stock and increased the therapy’s probability of success to 48%, citing strong early efficacy signals and manageable safety risks.

Solid Biosciences stock is up 43% year-to-date.

Estrella Immunopharma Inc. (11% jump in followers)

Estrella Immunopharma received a bullish initiation from D. Boral Capital, which started coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $16 price target. The firm sees Estrella as a potential major player in immuno-oncology, with its EB103 therapy using ARTEMIS T-cell engineering technology to target solid tumors. 

The company also completed the first dose cohort in its Phase I/II trial, receiving approval from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board to proceed to the second dose level. 

Estrella stock is up over 22% year-to-date.

Aditxt Inc. (10% jump in followers)

Aditxt announced that its subsidiary, Pearsanta, has engaged Dominari Securities as the lead underwriter for its planned initial public offering. The IPO aims to support Pearsanta’s U.S. and international commercial launch of its Mitomic Technology platform for early cancer detection. 

Pearsanta is developing a non-invasive blood test to detect cancer at earlier stages by leveraging mitochondrial DNA deletions as biomarkers. IPO proceeds will fund the U.S. launch of its Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and drive global commercialization through distribution partnerships and regulatory approvals. 

Aditxt stock is down over 53% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

