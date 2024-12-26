Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Captured Retail Investor Interest The Most In 2024

Despite their stock price struggles, these companies have captivated retail investors with groundbreaking therapies and promising clinical developments.

U.S. biotech stocks, particularly small and mid-cap companies, remained a focal point for retail investors in 2024 despite significant volatility.

Collectively, biotech stocks on U.S. bourses have garnered over 3.3 million watchers on Stocktwits.

Here are the top five biotech stocks that saw the most significant surge in new followers this year:

CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERO): +44544% Watchers

This immunotherapy company develops engineered T-cell therapeutics for cancer. CERO saw major retail interest following the FDA’s clearance of its lead compound, CER-1236, for Phase 1 clinical trials after an earlier clinical hold. The company went public via a SPAC merger in February and has lost 99% of its value this year.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM): +6741% Watchers

Known for developing natural psilocybin products for treating psychological trauma, PBM gained attention for positive results from its Phase IIb trial in adjustment disorder treatment for terminal cancer patients. Its shares have also dropped 99% this year since the company’s March SPAC debut.

Azitra Inc. (AZTR): +2365% Watchers

Specializing in dermatological therapies using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products, AZTR drew attention for securing a fast track designation for ATR-04 and other multiple patents. Its stock value has plunged more than 99% since its debut in June last year.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX): +2248% Watchers

Focused on oncology, IMRX’s lead program, IMM-1-104, received FDA orphan drug designation for pancreatic cancer and fast-track status to treat certain melanoma patients, and is currently in a Phase 2a trial. IMRX shares have declined over 70% year-to-date.

NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN): +1260% Watchers

NKGN develops autologous and CAR-NK cell therapies. Its SNK01 natural killer cell therapy for Alzheimer’s disease showed promising results, with 90% of patients maintaining or improving cognitive function. The candidate was cleared to progress into phase 2 clinical development, which will involve a larger group of 30 patients with moderate Alzheimer's disease. Shares, however, have fallen more than 66% this year.

Despite their stock price struggles, these companies have captivated retail investors with groundbreaking therapies and promising clinical developments, positioning them as key biotech names to watch heading into 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos