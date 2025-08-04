Genius Group led the chatter on Stocktwits for the most discussed consumer and retail company, even as retail sentiment on the stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Retail investors flooded Stocktwits with messages about some of the top tech names like Amazon.com and GameStop. At the same time, sentiment around Genius Group remained in the bearish territory, making these three the top-discussed consumer and retail companies over the last 24 hours.

Here’s a look at what is driving the chatter on the platform:

1. Genius Group (GNS): In the last 24 hours, the retail user message count on the stock witnessed a 20% rise to 157 on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory with chatter at ‘low’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

GNS sentiment and message volume August 4, 2025, as of 6:45 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Genius Group were down nearly 1% in premarket trading on Monday, with no particular news from the company in the last 24 hours.

Last week, the company announced the completion of the binding asset purchase agreement signed with Entrepreneur Resorts for the purchase and reintegration of its entrepreneur cafés and resorts into Genius Group, expanding the Genius City model.

2. GameStop (GME): Retail user message count on the stock was 131, marking a 35% jump in the last 24 hours, with no company news being announced. Retail sentiment on the stock was unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

GME sentiment and message volume August 4, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of GameStop rose nearly 1% before the bell but have declined nearly 30% so far this year. Last week, GameStop announced a new platform that enables buying, trading, and storing of collector cards digitally, marking a significant push into the segment.

GameStop has recently drawn heightened investor attention with its move to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset, coinciding with renewed momentum in meme stocks that has boosted names like Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), and American Eagle (AEO).

3. Amazon.com (AMZN): Over the last 24 hours, the retail user message count on the stock was 103, marking a 45% jump on Stocktwits following the online retailer’s earnings last week. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

AMZN sentiment and message volume August 4, 2025, as of 7:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Amazon were up 1.5% in premarket trading and have lost over 2% year-to-date. Last week, Amazon posted better-than-expected second-quarter results and forecast its current quarter expectations above Wall Street estimates.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that Amazon will be a notable AI winner and an obvious stock buy over the next 2 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<