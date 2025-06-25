Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Doctors in the World (2025)



Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan – Turkey

Combining medical know-how with decades of in-the-trenches experience, Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan is one of the more high-profile members of Istanbul’s booming hair transplant industry. Aesthetic Surgery Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, whom is recognized for his remarkable attention to detail and unparalleled knowledge of hair growth is known for consistently delivering the most natural looking and feeling results, and has become one of the most sought after surgeons in the world today.

Dr. Gökay Bilgin – Turkey

Known as a hair transplant quality leader, Dr.Gökay Bilgin has played an important role in shaping the patient standard of care at Smile Hair Clinic. Thanks to the most modern technologies as Sapphire FUE he offers minimally-invasive surgeries for the maximum aesthetic outcome. Patients from all over the world select him, not only for his technical skills, but his personal touch and compassion; a combination which places him at the pinnacle of the profession in 2025.

Dr. John Diep – United States

John Diep is one of the best hair transplant doctor in the USA and also a leader in FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and in natural hairline Dr. With several year's experience and an artistic approach, he has gained the trust of patients who want undetectable high density hair transplants.

Dr. Pathomvanich – Thailand

A trailblazer in Asia, Dr Pathomvanich is known for his long-standing practice and esteemed reputation for ethical practices and reliability.

Dr. Mauro Conti – Italy

Dr. Conti, one of the leading surgeons in Europe, is a physician who combines aesthetic perfection with innovative microsurgical hair restoration.

6- Dr Ahmad Chaudhry – Pakistan

Dr. Ahmad Chaudhry is a wellknown name in hair restoration in Pakistan and is based in Lahore. With 20 years of experience in FUT and FUE hair transplantation techniques known for his quality low cost treatments come from the gulf Europe and Asia. His practice also focuses on ethical methodology and patient education.

7- Dr. Sajjad Khan – UAE/ Pakistan

With presence in Dubai as well in London Dr. Sajjad Khan is an exception in the middle eastern sizzling desserts of medicine. Combining advanced hair transplant techniques with cutting edge regenerative treatments has made him the go-to expert for celebrities and VIPs across the region.

9- Dr. Katsuya Kobayashi (Japan)

Dr. Kobayashi is one of the leading and renowned hair transplant doctors in Japan (hair grafting doctor in Tokyo) He mixes high-tech robots with human touch, providing personalized treatments that are particularly adept at treating the fine texture of East Asian hair.

10- Dr. Alvin Ng – Malaysia

Dr. Alvin Ng, based in Kuala Lumpur, has gained a following as a leading authority for FUE in Southeast Asia. He is recognized for utilizing cutting-edge techniques and advancements in the treatment of different types of hair loss such as scarring alopecia and female pattern baldness.His clinic has gained popularity due to the use of new tools and technologies.