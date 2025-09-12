The company repurchased shares at an average price of $8.32 per share.

TON Strategy Company (TONX) announced on Friday that it has repurchased more than 250,000 shares under its $250 million buyback program and has begun staking its Toncoin (TON) holdings to generate on-chain income.

The company repurchased shares at an average price of $8.32 per share. It noted that, by comparison, the company’s total asset value (TAV) per share was $12.181 as of Sept. 11, 2025.

The update follows the recent listing of Toncoin on Gemini (GEMI), Robinhood (HOOD), and Zengo earlier this week, which broadened access to the token now ranked among the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market value.

