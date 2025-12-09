Adjusted earnings per share for Q4 came in at $4.58, behind the $4.88 expected by analysts, according to data from Koyfin.

In fiscal 2026, Toll Brothers expects to deliver 10,300 to 10,700 units at an average price of $970,000 to $990,000, it said.

CEO highlighted soft demand across many markets and added that the company continues to balance “price and pace.”

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) fell 4% in after-hours trading Monday as the luxury home builder missed fourth quarter earnings estimates and projected lower FY26 home deliveries in the face of muted housing demand.

The company reported net income of $446.7 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with $475.4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and below an analyst estimate of $476 million.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.58, behind the $4.88 expected by analysts, according to data from Koyfin.

Total revenues were $3.42 billion, compared to $3.33 billion in FY 2024’s fourth quarter, as the company delivered 3,443 homes, marginally higher than the 3,431 delivered in Q4 2024.

Outlook

In fiscal 2026, Toll Brothers expects to deliver 10,300 to 10,700 units at an average price of $970,000 to $990,000, it said. In FY25, the company delivered 11,292 homes at an average price of $960,000.

CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. said that the company continued to execute well in FY2025 despite a choppy environment. “Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate that our luxury business is differentiated, as we serve a more affluent customer who is less impacted by affordability pressures,” he said. He also highlighted soft demand across many markets and added that the company continues to balance “price and pace,” while also managing spec starts and inventory on a community-by-community basis to best match local demand conditions.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

TOL stock closed down 2% on Monday and fell 4% in after hours trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TOL jumped from bullish to extremely bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from high to extremely high levels.

A Stocktwits user attributed the drop in earnings to the sale of the company’s interests in approximately half of its Apartment Living portfolio, along with its operating platform, in September. The user expects a rally tomorrow on strong Q4 revenue.

TOL stock has gained 8% this year but fell about 13% over the past 12 months.

