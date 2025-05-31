Arthur Breitman showcased a literal uranium purchase on Tezos, enabling everyday folks to own tokenized nuclear fuel with near-zero fuss.

At Consensus 2025, Arthur Breitman strutted out in a “I own uranium” shirt. Not a casual flex - he literally bought uranium oxide on Tezos (XTZ), and he showed everyone how.

That was the entire keynote, in three crisp steps. No theoretical fluff.

Why uranium? Let’s be real: There’s no easy public market for nuclear fuel, but the demand’s surging thanks to carbon goals and all those power-hungry AI GPUs. And typical uranium trades are hidden behind OTC desks and big minimums - i.e., out of reach for the average Joe.

Arthur’s pitch? Let's open it up. Let’s “tokenize the nuclear age,” so anyone can buy $10 worth of real, legal, somewhat radioactive metal, courtesy of xU308.

He showed it in real time:

Email login at uranium.io

One-click USDC deposit on Tezos’ Etherlink

Purchase your chunk of “yellow cake” for the price of a large pizza

No asset manager. No 2/20 fees. No archaic broker phone calls. Just straightforward token ownership that’s legally recognized. And if you happen to run a certified nuclear facility, you can physically request the stuff.

Because sure, nothing says “I do what I want” like storing small canisters of nuclear oxide in the back closet.

Why Tezos? Arthur hammered on Etherlink - Tezos’ L2 - that’s EVM-compatible but avoids centralized kill switches or shady committees. Sub-second confirmations, fairness in block ordering, etc. He also said many so-called L2s are “VC side projects” with minimal decentralization.

He closed with a: “I own uranium. Do you?” It’s a perfect demonstration of where DeFi meets real-world assets. Instead of waitlists and compliance nightmares, you just click a button on your phone.

Ultimately, it’s a lesson that tokenization can be more than hype. If you’re still skeptical, well… maybe it’s time to channel your inner Dr. Manhattan. But not the supervillain kind.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<