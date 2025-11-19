The company now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share to be in the range of $4.63 to $4.66, compared with the previous forecast of $4.52 to $4.57.

TJX Cos (TJX) became the top trending ticker on Stocktwits, and its shares rose nearly 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday following the retailer raising its annual comparable sales and profit forecasts, betting on steady consumer demand for its off-price products heading into the peak holiday season.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share to be in the range of $4.63 to $4.66, up from its previous forecast of $4.52 to $4.57. TJX now sees consolidated comparable sales up 4%, versus its prior expectation of a 3% rise.

“Overall comp sales grew 5%, with strength at every division. We believe this is a testament to our value proposition and treasure-hunt shopping experience, which continue to draw consumers to our retail banners worldwide,” said CEO Ernie Herrman.

“The fourth quarter is off to a strong start, the availability of merchandise continues to be outstanding, and we are excited about the deals we are seeing in the marketplace … Going forward, we see great potential to continue capturing market share,” Herrman added.

