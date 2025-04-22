During the meeting with the White House, the company highlighted the need for advanced treatments for acute radiation syndrome in the United States and its allied countries.

Shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) doubled on Tuesday after the company said it has garnered “significant positive interest” in potential military and defense applications for its biologic and bioelectronic product candidates following two meetings held in Washington, D.C.

Tivic Health provided briefings to senior leadership at the White House and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Washington, D.C. on April 17th.

During the meeting with the White House, the company highlighted the need for advanced treatments for acute radiation syndrome in the United States and its allied countries.

Tivic Health’s biopharma program’s lead product candidate, Entolimod, is in late-stage studies for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

Tivic is also preparing to initiate a phase 2 clinical study for Entolimod for the treatment of Neutropenia, a condition characterized by lower-than-normal levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell essential for combating infections.

The company also discussed the potential for expedited pathways and support for export opportunities for Entolimod and Tivic’s non-invasive cervical vagus nerve stimulation (ncVNS) technology in a separate meeting with senior leaders of the FDA.

Tivic Health’s ncVNS program is advancing medical devices to provide treatments for inflammatory, cardiac, and neurologic disorders.

The company said that vagus nerve stimulation has shown “strong potential” in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a neurologic disorder of interest to the military.

Tivic CEO Jennifer Ernst said that the meetings were informal in nature and more discussions are expected as the company’s Entolimod and ncVNS medical programs progress toward potential FDA approval.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tivic Health remained bearish over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely low’ levels.

TIVC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:05 p.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TIVC stock is up by over 19% so far this year but down by over 65% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<