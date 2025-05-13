The company’s shares have gained positive momentum after closing above their 200-day moving average for three consecutive days, with SEBI-registered analyst Kush Ghodasara recommending buying with a stop loss at ₹3,420.

Titan shares have gained positive momentum as they closed above their 200-day moving average for three days following a stretch of underperformance, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kush Ghodasara.

At the time of writing, Titan shares were trading at ₹3,550.10, down ₹12.80 or 0.36% on the day.

The stock succeeded in surpassing the 200-day average resistance level last year but couldn't sustain its upward movement, creating doubts about the present breakout's durability.

According to Ghodasara, heavy trading volumes have led to the break of a downward-sloping resistance line on the weekly chart.

The analyst identified indicators of an RSI reversal that suggest the possibility of more price increases.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator nears a zero line crossover, which usually represents a bullish signal during weekly timeframes.

The technical indicators led Ghodasara to advise purchasing Titan shares while setting a stop loss at 3420 and defining target positions at 3650 and 3850 as he anticipates continued bullish momentum.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 9.7% so far in 2025.

