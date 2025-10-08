The company reported a strong second-quarter performance driven by growth across jewellery, watches, and emerging lifestyle segments.

Shares of Titan Company climbed more than 4% on Wednesday following a robust second-quarter (Q2) performance across its consumer businesses.

The company posted nearly a 20% year-on-year growth in Q2, primarily driven by a 19% increase in its domestic jewellery segment, supported by higher ticket sizes during the period of increasing gold prices. Store expansion remained strong, with 34 new jewellery outlets added, including the launch of the first ‘Rivaah’ wedding destination store in Delhi.

The watches division rose 12% with a 17% rise in analog watches partially offset by a 23% decrease in smart wearables. CaratLane achieved 30% growth, and the eyecare segment advanced 9%, supported by network expansion and brand strengthening.

Emerging categories continued to gain traction, with women’s bags up 90%, fragrances up 48%, and Taneira up 13%. The company added 55 net new stores during the quarter, expanding its total count to 3,377. International business surged 86%, with Tanishq doubling U.S. sales and strong momentum in GCC markets.

Diversification And Execution

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research said Titan’s Q2FY26 business update reflected solid execution and broad-based momentum despite elevated gold prices and a cautious consumer backdrop.

The firm said diversification across new lifestyle categories had become a key growth driver, validating Titan’s transition into a comprehensive lifestyle brand.

Front Wave Research added that Titan has been consolidating for over 18 months, forming a wide base.

With government-led consumer stimulus and improving fundamentals, the stock now trades near the lower end of its range. It said short-term indicators have turned positive, setting up for a potential breakout and continuation of its multi-year uptrend.

Resilient Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter said Titan delivered a resilient quarter on a high base, with strong contributions from non-jewellery divisions offsetting a marginal decline in buyer counts.

He noted that the early onset of the festive season aided sales despite last year’s high comparison base following the customs duty cut.

Carpenter said growth across categories underscored Titan’s brand strength and execution capabilities.

He added that while high gold prices and discretionary spending trends warrant monitoring, festive demand and international expansion provide near-term visibility for sustained momentum.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Titan’s stock has risen 10% so far in 2025.

