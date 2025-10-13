Although the iPhone Air went on sale in other markets, including the U.S., in September, its release in China was delayed, despite the country being initially included in the launch's first wave.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Monday announced that the iPhone Air will go on sale in China on Friday.

“Excited to announce iPhone Air will be available next week and pre-orders start this Friday, October 17!” Cook said in a post on Chinese social network Weibo.

Tim Cook's post on Weibo | Screenshot

While the iPhone Air went on sale in other markets, including the U.S., in September, it was delayed in China despite the country initially being included in the first wave of the launch. According to a report by The South China Morning Post, the iPhone Air’s rollout in China was delayed due to regulatory issues with the smartphone’s eSIM-only design.

Apple shares were up nearly 1% in Monday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

The iPhone Air’s price in China starts at 7,999 yuan ($1,124). According to a Reuters report, the country’s three major service providers, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, have been cleared to offer eSIM services on a trial basis.

The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever, featuring a side profile of just 5.6 mm, with the frame made of titanium. The iPhone Air sports a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a seven-layer antireflective coating to reduce glare and distractions.

The phone sports a single 48MP camera on the back, with 1x and 2x modes for photography. It features an 18MP front camera with Center Stage support, which utilizes AI to automatically expand or rotate the frame based on the number of people on the screen.

Powering the iPhone Air is the A19 Pro chip, a new C1X modem that is said to be twice as fast as its predecessor, and the N1 chip for connectivity.

($1 = 7.11 Yuan)

AAPL stock is down 1% year-to-date, but up 9% over the past 12 months.

