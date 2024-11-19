Thumzup Finalizing Video Capabilities to Enable Integration with Instagram Reels

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, is nearing completion of developing video capabilities to facilitate its proprietary ad tech platform’s integration with Instagram Reels (Instagram and its trademark are owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.).

Thumzup’s mobile app has thus far only enabled users to monetize single-photo posts on Instagram. To date, the platform has facilitated more than 23,000 single-photo posts on Instagram and has paid its creators approximately $230,000 through Venmo and PayPal. With the soon to be released addition of video capabilities, Thumzup is poised to unlock even greater earning potential for its users while also providing advertisers access to Instagram Reels’ powerful platform, so they can expand their reach to an even wider audience of social media users who want to get paid for their posts.

“We believe Thumzup’s planned integration with Instagram Reels should significantly accelerate our growth. We have found that many of our advertisers prefer Instagram Reels due to its higher engagement rate. In fact, it is reported that Instagram Reels receive 22% more interaction than standard video posts, and this increased visibility can lead to more in-video purchases. Furthermore, many creators in our community of users have told us they are eager to get paid for posting videos on Instagram about participating advertisers’ products and services,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “With an audience of over 726 million unique users, Instagram Reels’ audience is massive and highly engaged [1]. We expect Thumzup’s Instagram Reels integration to be transformative for our community of posters, our advertisers, and for our shareholders.”

Reels account for 50% of time spent on Instagram (Meta Investor Relations)[1]

Instagram Reels are played over 140 billion times a day (Instagram for Business) [1]

Over 35% of Instagram feed posts are Reels (Datareportal) [1]

The average Instagram Reels engagement rate is 1.23% (Socialinsider) [1]

The average Instagram Reel gets 243 likes, 8 comments, and 28 saves (Statista2) [1]

31.6% of Instagram Reels viewers are 25-34 years old, and 54.7% are men (Datareportal) [1]

Instagram Reels is the 3rd top video marketing channel (Wyzowl) [1]



[1]: https://adamconnell.me/instagram-reels-statistics/

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

