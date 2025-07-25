The Apollo integration places AEye’s lidar solution directly within the ecosystem of global automakers working with Nvidia on autonomous driving and intelligent assistance systems.

Lidar technology provider AEye Inc. (LIDR) experienced a 2,500% increase in Stocktwits user message count in 24 hours after the company announced that its product, Apollo, has been integrated into Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) DRIVE AGX platform.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely high’ (98/100) territory amid ‘extremely high’ (99/100) message volume levels.

LIDR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09.35 a.m. ET on July 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Both sentiment and message volume hit a four-year high. AEye stock traded over 26% higher on Friday, after the morning bell.

Stocktwits users applauded the company’s collaboration with Nvidia.

The DRIVE AGX platform is a cornerstone in Nvidia’s advanced autonomous vehicle technology stack.

The Apollo lidar integration places AEye’s lidar solution directly within the ecosystem of global automakers working with Nvidia on autonomous driving and intelligent assistance systems.

This advancement is viewed as a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to broaden its market presence across the automotive sector.

Apollo’s capabilities include a one-kilometer range and a compact design that caters to a wide range of applications, from passenger vehicles to commercial fleets.

Apollo, the first in AEye’s 4Sight Flex lidar lineup, combines top-tier range and resolution in a compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective design.

It offers flexible placement options, behind the windshield, on the roof, or in the grille, allowing automakers to add safety features without altering vehicle aesthetics.

Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye, highlighted the software-defined nature of their lidar system, which allows for over-the-air updates, eliminating the need for hardware replacements.

Fisch also revealed that AEye plans to unveil additional information during its earnings call scheduled for July 31.

AEye stock has gained over 204% year-to-date and over 170% in the last 12 months.

