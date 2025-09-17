The Telangana Pollution Control Board revoked its closure order on the Katepally unit. Investor sentiment turned bullish as the clearance allows production to resume.

Shares of Premier Explosives surged nearly 10% intraday on Wednesday after the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) revoked its closure order on the company’s Katepally factory.

The unit had previously been shut down due to an accident in April 2025. This regulatory clearance permits Premier Explosives to resume production at the affected facility, sparking investor optimism in trade today.

"Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) revoked the closure order (which was issued on account of an accident on April 29, 2025) for the company's factory situated at Katepally Village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District, Telangana," the company said in its release.

At the time of writing, Premier Explosives was trading 6% higher at ₹578.

The fire incident in April, which killed three workers and injured six, marked the company’s second major safety breach in 2025 after a January reactor blast. The pollution control board had issued a closure order in May, which they revoked in June for three months, contingent on a ₹6,75,000 environmental compensation.

Recent News Developments

In August, the board had approved raising upto ₹300 crore. It also reported a net profit growth of over 100% year-on-year and a revenue jump of about 72% in the June quarter earnings (Q1 FY26).

Last week, the company secured a ₹7.83 crore order from the Indian Ministry of Defence for Counter Measures, to be delivered within 12 months.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment flipped from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ amid very high message volumes on the platform.

Premier Explosives sentiment and message volume on Sep 17 as of 12:20 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Premier Explosives shares have risen 10% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<