Radware (RDWR) on Friday approved a fresh stock buyback initiative, signaling confidence in its financial position as it navigates the competitive cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure markets.

The company’s board authorized the repurchase of up to $80 million of its outstanding ordinary shares under what it calls the “2026 Plan.”

The newly sanctioned program allows the company to repurchase shares over time through various methods, including open-market purchases and privately negotiated transactions.

Following the update, Radware stock traded over 2% higher in Friday’s premarket.

