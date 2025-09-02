The company reported that Tyvaso demonstrated superiority over the placebo in terms of the change in absolute forced vital capacity, increasing by 95.6 mL from baseline to week 52 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the trial.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) announced on Tuesday that its study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) demonstrated improvement in lung function relative to placebo.

The late-stage study enrolled 597 patients across multiple locations, and Tyvaso demonstrated superiority over placebo in terms of the change in absolute forced vital capacity by 95.6 mL from baseline to week 52 in patients with IPF. Absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) is a measurement used to gauge lung health, referring to the total volume of air in liters that a person can forcibly exhale after taking a deep, maximum inhalation.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, is a scarring disease of the lungs of an unknown cause. It is characterized by the progressive loss of the ability of the lungs to transfer oxygen into the blood, ultimately resulting in respiratory failure and death. United Therapeutics estimates there are over 100,000 IPF patients in the United States.

UTHR stock traded nearly 36% higher at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume soared from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

UTHR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:13 p.m. ET on Sept. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user opined that the positive data implies more funding for more studies.

Another user expects the stock to close at $450.

United Therapeutics intends to use the data from both the study and an ongoing study of nebulized Tyvaso to support a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to add IPF to the labeled indications for nebulized Tyvaso. Data from the ongoing study is expected in the first half of 2026, and the company plans to meet with the FDA before the end of the year to discuss ways to expedite the review process once the data is in, the company said.

Following the announcement, multiple analysts hiked their price target on UTHR.

BofA raised its price target to $463 from $314 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The firm said that the results were “surprisingly positive” and added that it expects $2.5 billion risk-adjusted peak sales for the drug in IPF.

Jefferies analyst Roger Song raised the firm's price target to $564 from $432 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

UTHR stock is up by 17% this year.

