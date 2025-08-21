Johnson & Johnson’s new facility will be located at FUJIFILM’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday announced it will increase its presence in North Carolina with a 160,000-plus square foot dedicated manufacturing facility, amid President Trump’s push to boost manufacturing in the U.S.

The facility will be located at FUJIFILM’s new biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The $2 billion commitment to Tokyo-based FUJIFILM over the next 10 years will expand the firm’s U.S. manufacturing capacity and create approximately 120 new jobs, it added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JNJ stock remained within ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

JNJ's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:26 a.m. ET on Aug. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that the company offers stability and a strong dividend now that it is separated from its consumer health division, Kenvue.

J&J on Thursday said that it intends to share plans for additional advanced manufacturing facilities in the U.S., as well as the expansion of current U.S. sites, in the coming months.

In March, the company announced it would invest $55 billion to support U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments over the next four years. “With the recent signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we continue to expand our investment in the U.S. to lead the next era of healthcare innovation,” CEO Joaquin Duato said, while adding that the company already has more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. than in any other country.

Earlier this month, Trump said he intends to begin imposing a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports, with plans to raise it ultimately to 250%.

In the second quarter of 2025, J&J reported a 7.8% increase in U.S. sales to $13.54 billion. U.S. sales accounted for 57% of the company’s overall sales in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Citi on Thursday raised its price target on JNJ to $200 from $185 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Citi said that it adjusted targets in the medical technology space following the company’s Q2 report, where the firm said that it had a 7.3% increase in sales in the MedTech segment in the period.

JNJ stock is up by 24% this year and by about 11% over the past 12 months.

Read also: AbbVie’s Investigational Drug For Alopecia Yields Positive Outcomes In Late-Stage Study

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<