The company announced that it has finalized a strategic partnership with ByteDance’s enterprise technology unit, BytePlus.

Gaxos.ai will receive preferred pricing and discounts on ByteDance’s advanced video generation models.

The partnership will help with the integration of AI tools into Gaxos.ai’s image and video creation platform.

The deal will also help lower infrastructure costs and improve scalability, the company said.

Shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) surged nearly 55% in the opening trade on Tuesday after the company announced the finalization of a strategic partnership with ByteDance’s enterprise technology unit, BytePlus, to boost its AI capabilities.

ByteDance is the Chinese tech company behind the social media platform TikTok.

Founded in 2021, Gaxos.ai provides AI solutions across health, wellness, and gaming sectors.

Partnership To Enhance Image And Video Creation Platform

Under the agreement, Gaxos.ai will receive preferred pricing and substantial discounts on ByteDance’s advanced video generation models. The collaboration will support faster integration of AI tools into Art-Gen, Gaxos.ai’s flagship image and video creation platform. BytePlus will also provide early access to new model releases.

The deal will help lower infrastructure costs and improve scalability, which is expected to improve the company’s gross margins, according to Gaxos.ai. The company also expects increased monetization through Art-Gen’s subscription and credit-based offerings.

AWS To Fund Sales Coaching Platform

Earlier this month, GXAI stock rose 42% after the company announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed to funding the preliminary development of its AI-powered sales coaching platform, Gaxos Labs.

Gaxos Labs will feature real-time call transcription, automated coaching insights, and post-call analytics, all built on AWS-native infrastructure to ensure scalability and low latency. The company said the partnership will strengthen platform development, improve security and operational efficiency, reduce reliance on external providers, and boost future revenue.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for GXAI on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

One user sees the stock making “a major run” from the current price.

Another user noted $2.50 as a resistance point.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 50%.

