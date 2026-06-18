FreeCast announced a reseller agreement with Starlink Business to expand its enterprise-grade satellite broadband connectivity offerings.

The partnership creates new revenue opportunities from services such as broadband subscriptions and advertising.

Customers will be able to access services such as white-label streaming TV and local content channels through a single provider.

FreeCast announced several initiatives, including an expanded agreement with DIRECTV.

Shares of FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) soared 180% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the streaming technology company announced a reseller agreement for Starlink Business services, a move that significantly expands its reach into enterprise-grade satellite broadband connectivity and opens new growth opportunities across housing, hospitality, healthcare, municipal, and rural markets.

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CAST shares have been on a roll this week, surging more than 230%, and are on track to clock their best week ever.

How Does The Deal Benefit CAST?

The partnership enables FreeCast to offer integrated connectivity and media services to a wide range of customers, and creates new revenue opportunities from services such as broadband subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships, premium content packages, hospitality entertainment offerings, and e-commerce programs.

By combining Starlink’s satellite internet with FreeCast’s media and engagement platform, customers can access services such as white-label streaming TV and local content channels through a single provider.

CAST’s Month Of Deals

FreeCast announced several initiatives this month to expand its streaming media business and grow recurring revenue. The company extended its relationship with DIRECTV, allowing premium television service to be offered across both its consumer channels and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) partner network, which includes telecom providers, broadband operators, hospitality groups, and municipalities.

FreeCast also signed agreements with Via One subsidiaries, including Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless, to provide branded streaming video services to more than 385,000 wireless customers via its content aggregation and monetization platform.

Additionally, the company launched a multi-city advertising campaign with New to The Street TV, featuring video billboards and taxi-top placements across major U.S. markets.

Retail’s Take On CAST

Retail sentiment surrounding CAST on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory for a while. It was ‘bearish’ a month back. Meanwhile, message volumes were ‘extremely high.’

One user said the stock could climb past $21, a potential increase of more than 53% from current levels.

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However, another user flagged the company’s high debt compared to its income.

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