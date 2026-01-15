Springview’s Singapore unit has partnered with Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology to offer solar technologies in residential housing projects in the country.

Springview plans to offer optional green-energy features, such as rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

GSO will offer product solutions, engineering support, and technical expertise, while Springview is expected to ensure project delivery and regulatory coordination.

Springview and GSO plan to begin with pilot residential projects to assess integration, homeowner uptake, and service workflows.

Springview Holdings (SPHL) stock drew significant interest among investors as the stock surged over 270% after the opening bell on Thursday, following a partnership to offer solar technologies in residential housing projects in Singapore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deal involves Springview’s Singapore unit, Springview Enterprises, and Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology, a China-based solar photovoltaic and green-energy solutions company.

Under the proposed partnership, Springview plans to offer optional green-energy features, such as rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

GSO will offer product solutions, engineering support, and technical expertise, while Springview is expected to ensure project delivery, regulatory coordination, and homeowner engagement within Singapore.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The partnership significantly increased retail chatter on Stocktwits. Message volumes were ‘extremely high’ on Thursday compared to ‘low’ a day earlier, while retail sentiment on the platform flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’. SPHL was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user expects the stock’s short squeeze could take it past $15, representing significant upside from its current price of $6.5.

Another user sees $8.5 as a key resistance level.

Springview said the initiative aligns with Singapore’s broader push toward sustainability, carbon reduction, and cleaner energy solutions to lower long-term electricity costs. Residential rooftop solar is increasingly viewed as a practical way to support sustainable living in urban environments.

The companies plan to start with pilot residential projects to assess integration, homeowner uptake, and service workflows, Springview added.

Last month, SPHL implemented a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

Read also: ROLR Stock Extends Explosive Run After Web3 Collaboration Announcement

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<