Shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) jumped 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the AI data center company announced plans to launch a strategic silver reserve program to boost its balance sheet.

Hyperscale is targeting the acquisition of up to 100,000 ounces of silver over time as part of a broader treasury strategy, it said. Based on the current spot rate (XAG/USD), the total value would be around $7.6 million.

Gradual Accumulation Strategy

Hyperscale Data expects to fund the purchases with capital on hand and other available liquidity sources. The company said it intends to buy silver gradually through a dollar-cost averaging approach, rather than making a single large purchase.

Dollar-cost averaging involves investing a fixed amount at regular intervals, regardless of market conditions. Hyperscale follows a similar strategy in building its Bitcoin holdings. The company said it is confident it can secure suitable storage and security solutions for the reserve.

“We view silver as a high-conviction, long-duration strategic asset. Alongside Bitcoin, we believe silver can help fortify our balance sheet over time while preserving optionality for future growth,” said Milton Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data.

$35 Million Fundraising To Buy Bitcoin And Precious Metals

Last week, Hyperscale Data launched an at-the-market equity offering program that allows it to sell up to $35.4 million worth of its 13% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock from time to time. A majority of the net proceeds is expected to be allocated to acquiring Bitcoin and, potentially, precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper, with the remainder supporting working capital and general corporate needs.

As of January 31, 2026, the company reported estimated total assets of about $323 million and net assets of roughly $125 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for GPUS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user noted that the high pre-market trading volume did not result in a higher stock price.

Another user expects a near-60 % jump in the share price from current levels.

Year-to-date, the stock is down nearly 9%.

