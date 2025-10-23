Maharashtra Bank, NBCC, and Supriya Lifescience have been identified as high-conviction buys.

Analysts point to valuation comfort, earnings visibility, and sector tailwinds as reasons for their optimism.

These stocks have 20–40% upside potential over the next year.

Amid the Diwali cheer on Dalal Street, an analyst has lit up three high-conviction ideas for investors — Maharashtra Bank, NBCC India, and Supriya Lifescience.

SEBI-registered analyst SFP Research has identified these three stocks with upside potential of 20% to 40% over the next 12-15 months, driven by valuation comfort, steady earnings visibility, and supportive technical setups.

Let’s take a look at SFP Research’s Diwali stock recommendations:

Diwali 2025 Pick: Maharashtra Bank

They recommend buying Maharashtra Bank on dips, targeting ₹70,₹75, and ₹80 in the next 12-15 months, with stop loss below ₹50.

SFP Research cited attractive valuation against PSU peers, steady Q2 growth, stable asset quality, improving deposit mix and digital expansion as triggers behind the bullish call. They added that higher credit offtake in agriculture and MSME sectors, coupled with systematic investment in technology, is expected to support 12–15% annual loan growth over FY26–28.

On the technical charts, the stock is trading near a breakout zone around ₹60, supported by strong volumes. In the short term, they see a bullish trend with resistance at ₹59.30 and support at ₹55.11. In the medium term, support is seen at ₹53.99 and resistance at ₹59.30. Over the long term, they remain neutral with crucial support at ₹45.43 and resistance at ₹57.84

Diwali 2025 Pick: NBCC India

NBCC is their second Diwali pick. They recommend accumulating on dips, targeting ₹132, ₹137, and ₹145 over 12-15 months, with strong support at ₹100 and a stop loss at ₹97 on a closing basis.

They added that NBCC has premium valuations on robust order book growth and consistent profitability. Its in-house engineering, procurement, and construction model enhances margin capture. And the company’s planned foray into renewable energy EPC augurs well for diversification. Management guidance targets 15–18% CAGR in revenues over FY26–28.

While valuation limits immediate upside, strong order book visibility, government thrust on infrastructure, and margin expansion through vertical integration warrant a ‘buy’ stance on corrective moves toward ₹105.

Diwali 2025 Pick: Supriya Lifescience

SFP Research recommended traders to accumulate on declines, targeting ₹825, ₹850, and ₹900 over 12-15 months, with a stop loss at ₹675 on a closing basis.

Supriya Lifescience, a leading specialty API manufacturer, has a premium valuation compared to its mid-cap pharma peers, justified by superior margins, growth visibility, and a pristine balance sheet. With healthy cash flows, efficient working capital management, and robust export traction, the stock is well-placed to deliver medium-term upside.

The analysts believe that its product pipeline in antihistamines, anaesthetics, and anti-allergics, combined with backward-integration initiatives, is set to drive double-digit volume growth over FY26–28.

On the technical charts, their stance is neutral-to-bullish, with the stock trading above the 200-day moving average (₹720).​ On the downside, support is seen at ₹703 (Supertrend), ₹710 (recent swing low), and psychological ₹700 levels.​ While resistance is seen at ₹765–842 (52-week high zone), the primary hurdle is at ₹825, and the Fibonacci R3 at ₹850.​

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<