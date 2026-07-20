Barclays raised Blue Bird’s price target to $85, adding that the group remains investable, while JPMorgan raised its price target on Anterix to $133 from $50 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating.

Barclays said production growth, new awards, pricing strength, and acquisitions support Blue Bird’s growth expectations for 2026.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan said despite Anterix’s recent rally, the stock still offers ‘meaningful upside.’

Anterix shares have surged more than 366% year to date.

Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) and Anterix Inc. (ATEX) hit new 52-week highs in Monday’s intraday, buoyed by upbeat brokerage commentary, including a 166% price target hike for Anterix from JPMorgan.

At the time of writing, BLBD shares were up 4.4% and are set to clock a third straight session of gains. Meanwhile, ATEX stock was up 4%.

Barclays Raises Blue Bird’s Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

On Monday, Barclays raised its price target on Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) to $85 from $75 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly. The brokerage said the machinery and construction industry is broadly balanced between potential earnings beats, misses, and guidance changes.

Barclays added that the group remains investable, with production growth, new awards, pricing strength, and acquisitions supporting expectations for 2026. The company is expected to post its third-quarter earnings on August 5.

According to Fiscal.ai data, Wall Street expects Blue Bird’s third-quarter revenue to come in at $499.2 million, and earnings of $1.3 per share. This compares to revenue of $398 million and EPS of $1.19 in the previous corresponding period.

Retail sentiment surrounding BLBD on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours. The stock has surged nearly 75% so far this year.

JPMorgan Raises ATEX’s Price Target By 166%

JPMorgan raised its price target on Anterix to $133 from $50 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm said that despite the stock’s recent rally, Anterix still offers “meaningful upside” because its shares remain significantly discounted relative to its estimate of the value of its spectrum assets.

JPMorgan also pointed to improving utility demand and Lynk Global as an additional avenue for spectrum monetization. Earlier this year, the company and Lynk Global received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval to test satellite direct-to-device communications using Anterix’s licensed 900 MHz broadband spectrum across multiple devices and locations.

Retail sentiment for ATEX on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier. Anterix shares have surged more than 366% year to date.

Also read: This Analyst Bets On Tesla’s Robotaxi And Cybercab Businesses Ahead Of Q2 Results – Retail Sees Stock Climbing To $450

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