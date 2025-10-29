In addition to the upfront payment of $8.875 billion, Thermo Fisher has agreed to $125 million in January 2027 and up to $400 million of earn-out payments based on the performance of the business in 2026 and 2027.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire data solutions provider Clario Holdings for $8.875 billion in cash at close.

In addition to the upfront payment, Thermo Fisher has agreed to $125 million in January 2027 and up to $400 million in earn-out payments based on the performance of the business in 2026 and 2027, bringing the total deal value to $9.4 billion.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals from regulators. Upon closing of the deal, Clario will become part of Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

Thermo Fisher expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its adjusted operating margin. It also expects the deal to add $0.45 of adjusted earnings per share in the first year after closing.

