Tether CEO called the firm a "stable company," built on tangible assets rather than any single currency or system.

Ardoino said Bitcoin was key to Tether surviving a potential "apocalyptic future," alongside gold and farmland holdings.

Tether Gold followed the same hedging logic as Bitcoin, held to USDT-level compliance standards, according to him.

His comments land amid crypto turmoil, with Bitcoin posting its first weekly death cross in three years.

Tether (USDT) CEO Paolo Ardoino is preparing for a world in which the traditional financial system may not work as expected, and he says Bitcoin (BTC), gold and land are part of the company’s insurance policy. According to Ardoino, as market uncertainty and rising tensions between countries grow day by day, these assets have become Tether’s strategy to help navigate the so-called “apocalyptic future.”

Ardoino said on Sunday in a Wolf Of All Streets interview that "I'm a Bitcoiner. I love Bitcoin.” He added that Tether treated its holdings as protection against worst-case macro scenarios, and called Tether a “stable company.” Ardoino further explained, “We need to take into consideration every single possible scenario. That's why we invest in gold and Bitcoin, and we also invest in land."

Tether is the world's largest stablecoin issuer, with USDT’s circulating supply at roughly $183 billion. USDT’s price was trading flat over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around USDT remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

On Tether's 'Stable Company' Philosophy

According to Ardoino, Tether Gold (XAUT), the company's gold-backed token introduced in 2020, follows the same hedging logic as its Bitcoin and land holdings.

He referred to Bitcoin as "one of the greatest currencies in the world" and claimed that it served as an inflation hedge. However, he also mentioned that Tether had developed a parallel real-asset strategy in gold through XAUT, a token that he claimed the company wanted to be held to the same compliance standards as its dollar-backed stablecoin, USDT.

"It's important for a company like Tether that comes from digital assets to have a position in Bitcoin," Ardoino said, framing both Bitcoin and XAUT as complementary pieces of the same "stable company" approach, one built on “tangible assets” rather than reliance on any single currency or system.

Bitcoin’s price was up by 0.8% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

XAUT’s price was down by 0.4% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XAUT remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Global Market Uncertainty

Ardoino linked the entire plan to macroeconomic difficulties and significant market turbulence worldwide. "We see so much uncertainty on the global markets and macro that a company like Tether cannot afford not to look at that picture, at that instability," he stated as justification for directing Tether's reserves away from any one system or currency and into tangible, real-world assets. "It's not a game for us. It's a mature mission," the Tether CEO said. "We need to remain a company that survives the worst-case scenario."

His comments come as fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran contributed to broader macro uncertainty, typically putting pressure on riskier assets like crypto. That kind of geopolitical friction was consistent with the instability Ardoino pointed to while explaining Tether's push into Bitcoin, gold, and land.

Read also: Bitcoin Printed A Death Cross For The First Time In Three Years – Why Analysts Think It Could Signal A Bottom, Not A Crash

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