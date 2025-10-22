The recall includes model year 2025 Model 3 and model year 2026 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns of the battery pack contactor failing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall includes certain model year 2025 Model 3 and model year 2026 Model Y vehicles, the regulator said. A battery pack contactor may fail and cause a loss of drive power, the regulator said. The battery pack contactors were manufactured with InTiCa

Solenoid and a loss of drive power may increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA added.

How Will Tesla Resolve The Issue?

No warning will occur prior to the loss of drive power, the regulator said. However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull the vehicle over to the side of the road.

As for a fix, Tesla Service will replace the battery pack contactor with one that does not contain the InTica solenoid, free of cost to the customer. Owners are expected to be notified via mail on December 9.

Here’s What Retail Investors Think

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:26 a.m. ET on Oct. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user, however, noted that the stock has nothing to do with the company’s performance.

Another user expressed excitement for the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings.

Tesla Q3 Estimates

Tesla is slated to report its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on Wednesday. According to data from Fiscal AI, the EV giant is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the quarter, below the $0.72 reported during the same quarter a year ago, and revenue of $25.91 billion, up from the $25.18 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The company reported 497,099 deliveries in the three months through the end of September, marking its highest quarterly delivery numbers to date.

TSLA stock is up by 10% this year and has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

