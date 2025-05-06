Tesla sold 512 new cars in the U.K. in April, down from 1,352 units in the same period a year ago.

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc.’s new car sales in the U.K. and Germany, two of Europe’s biggest markets, tumbled to more than two-year lows in April.

According to a report by Reuters, Tesla’s sales in the U.K. in April fell 62% year-on-year (YoY), while Germany sales were down 46%.

Tesla sold 512 new cars in the U.K. in April, down from 1,352 units in the same period a year ago. In Germany, the EV giant’s sales stood at 885 cars during the month, declining from 1,638 vehicles a year ago.

While this is the first month of decline in the U.K. for the Musk-led company, its sales in Germany have fallen for the fourth consecutive month this year. Overall, Tesla’s sales in Germany are down 60% in 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The report added that Tesla’s market share in the U.K. was 9.3% in April, down from 12.5% a year ago.

In contrast, sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) surged 8.1% in April in the U.K., while German BEV sales accelerated by 53.50% during the month.

The EV giant has been facing a downturn in its sales across key European markets – its sales in Spain tumbled 36% in April, according to data from industry body ANFAC. The company sold 571 cars during the month, down from 892 units in the same period a year ago.

Overall, Tesla’s sales in Spain fell 17% in the first four months of 2025, compared to the same period a year ago.

In contrast, sales of electric vehicles – pure EVs and hybrids – surged 54% in the same period.

Tesla’s market share in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and the U.K. shrank to 2% in March 2025 from 2.9% during the year-ago period.

Tesla’s stock has declined 30.60% year-to-date, while its one-year performance shows an increase of 51.70%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<