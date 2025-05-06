The Elon Musk-led company’s sales in the country declined 17% in the first four months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Sales of new Tesla (TSLA) cars fell 36% year-on-year (YoY) in Spain, even as sales of pure and hybrid electric vehicles picked up pace in the country.

According to a Reuters report, data released by industry body ANFAC shows that Tesla sold 571 cars in Spain in April, down from 892 units in the year-ago period.

The Elon Musk-led company’s sales in the country declined 17% in the first four months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

In contrast, sales of electrified vehicles – both pure EVs and hybrids – surged 54% in the same period.

Rising competition from Chinese companies like BYD and MG ate into Tesla’s sales during these months. While BYD’s sales surged 644%, MG reported an 80% surge, according to data from ANFAC.

According to a Reuters report, Tesla has also been bearing the brunt of CEO Musk’s politics, with the company’s cars and dealerships becoming vandalism targets.

Tesla’s market share in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and the U.K. shrank to 2% in March 2025 from 2.9% during the year-ago period.

Overall, Tesla’s car sales in the region fell more than 28% in March to 28,502 units, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

On the other hand, battery electric vehicle registrations surged 23.6% in March.

Between January and March, Tesla registrations stood at 54,020 units in the region, after a 37% decline, while overall BEV sales surged 28%.

Tesla’s stock has declined over 27% year-to-date, while its one-year performance shows an increase of nearly 50%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<