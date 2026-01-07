According to data from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, Tesla’s sales in the country plunged to 19,390 cars in 2025, down by 48.4% when compared to 2024.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) sales continued to tumble in Germany in 2025, nearly halving when compared to the previous year.

According to data from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Tesla’s sales in the country plunged to 19,390 cars in 2025, down 48.4% from 2024.

Tesla’s shares were down nearly 0.5% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Continued Slump

Tesla’s sales in Germany have declined every month in 2025. The company registered a YoY decline of 48% in December, selling only 2,032 cars in the country.

However, December was just the sixth-worst month for the Elon Musk-led EV giant in the country, with February being the worst, when Tesla sales fell 76.3% YoY.

This is despite the overall EV market in Germany growing by 43.2% in 2025 compared to 2024. The market share of EVs in Germany stood at 19.1% in 2025.

Mounting Struggles

Tesla’s China shipments declined to 851,732 vehicles in 2025, down 7% from 2024, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Beyond China, Tesla has struggled in other markets as well. The company’s registrations declined 66% year-on-year in France to 1,942 vehicles, while it experienced a 71% YoY fall in Sweden to 821 vehicles during the month.

Norway was the saving grace for the company, with registrations rising 89% YoY in December to 5,679 vehicles.

The Musk-led company also lost the crown of the world’s largest EV maker to China’s BYD.

TSLA stock is up 0.4% year-to-date and 10% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.