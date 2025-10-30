Tesla will showcase its Cybercab robotaxi at the China International Import Expo from Nov. 5–Nov. 10, marking its first appearance in Asia and return to the Shanghai event after skipping 2024.

CEO Elon Musk said Tesla’s self-driving technology could spread “faster than any technology ever,” with mass production of the Cybercab expected to begin next year.

The debut comes as Chinese rival Xpeng gears up for its AI Day and Tesla faces pressure from slower China sales and investor skepticism following weak Q3 earnings.

Tesla’s much-anticipated Cybercab robotaxi will debut in the Asia-Pacific region at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), after the company sat out the event last year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The automaker shared on Weibo that it will be at Booth A3-03 in Hall 2.1 of the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center during the expo, which is set to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, according to a CnEVPost report.

Return After One-Year Absence

Tesla had been a regular at China’s import expo since its launch in 2018, attending six consecutive editions before its absence in 2024. The previous year’s show featured automakers including General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Production Progress

First revealed in the U.S. in October 2024, the Cybercab is expected to have a production volume of at least 2 million units a year, according to CEO Elon Musk. Tesla will begin mass production of the Cybercab next year. It has now been spotted testing on public roads in California for the first time.

Musk on Wednesday touted Tesla's autonomous driving feature, saying it "might spread faster than any technology ever," adding that the "hardware foundations have been laid for such a long time that a software update enables self-driving for millions of pre-existing cars in a short period of time."

Competitive Market

Tesla’s reappearance at CIIE comes as Chinese rival Xpeng prepares to host its annual AI Day on Nov. 5, where it’s expected to showcase progress in physical AI and autonomous driving, possibly including robotaxis.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s China sales have slowed, with 432,704 vehicles delivered between January and September, down 5.97% year over year, according to data compiled by CnEVPost. The automaker posted year-on-year delivery declines in seven of the first nine months of 2025, signaling a need for renewed momentum in its largest international market.

Stocktwits Users Show Bearish Mood

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume following the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings report and amid intense discussion about the impending shareholder vote for Musk’s whopping $1 trillion pay package.

Tesla’s stock has risen 14% so far in 2025, trailing gains in the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<