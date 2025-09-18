Panasonic said its new anode-free design could pack in more energy while trimming weight or cost, with a full unveiling expected Thursday.

Tesla’s top-selling Model Y could soon see a major upgrade in range, with supplier Panasonic developing a new high-capacity, anode-free battery it says could hit the market by 2027.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Japanese firm claims the breakthrough could deliver a “world-leading” boost in energy density, adding nearly 90 miles of range to the Model Y at current pack sizes, according to a Reuters report.

The design eliminates the anode during production, instead generating a lithium metal variant within the battery after its initial charge. That makes space for additional cathode material, such as nickel, cobalt and aluminium. Panasonic said the technology could also make packs lighter or less expensive by reducing their size while maintaining range.

Shoichiro Watanabe, Panasonic Energy’s chief technologist, will outline the plans on Thursday, though the company has not disclosed potential manufacturing costs. Other global players are also chasing similar designs as the race for next-generation EV batteries heats up.

While Tesla’s future Model Y could get a lift in range, the SUV is also under fresh scrutiny in the U.S. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe into 2021 Model Y vehicles after reports that electronic door handles failed due to low battery voltage.

Nine incidents have been logged, including four cases where owners had to break windows to re-enter their cars. Regulators flagged the risk of entrapment, particularly for children, and said the investigation will examine the reliability of Tesla’s door-lock power supply.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock has continued its winning run for seven days, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits staying “extremely bullish” as message volume climbed to “extremely high” levels.

After struggling for most of this year, Tesla is up 5.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<