Gary Jiang’s appointment was confirmed through his LinkedIn profile, where he lists his position as “Director, Tera Fab” at Tesla on a full-time, on-site basis in Austin.

Tesla, along with Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and AI firm xAI, unveiled the Terafab project in March 2026.

Retail investors are now awaiting Tesla’s second-quarter delivery number announcement.

TSLA stock closed 2% higher on Tuesday, clocking three straight days of gains.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) has seemingly hired Gary Jiang, a nearly 18-year veteran of Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing operations, as Director of its ambitious Terafab chip fabrication project in Texas.

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TSLA stock closed 2% higher on Tuesday, clocking three straight days of gains.

The New Terafab Director

Jiang’s appointment was confirmed through his LinkedIn profile, where he lists his position as “Director, Tera Fab” at Tesla on a full-time, on-site basis in Austin.

As per Jiang’s profile, he started in his new role this month after spending more than 17 years at Intel. He was most recently Factory Manager responsible for Intel’s advanced 18A process technology in Arizona. His listed areas of expertise include technology transfer, fab startup, strategic planning, cost reduction, and yield improvement.

About Terafab

Tesla, along with Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and AI firm xAI, unveiled the Terafab project in March 2026. The initiative aims to build a large-scale, vertically integrated semiconductor facility in Texas. The project is designed to combine chip design, lithography, fabrication, memory production, advanced packaging, and testing under one roof to accelerate development cycles. The project’s headline goal is to produce over 1 terawatt (1 TW) of AI compute capacity per year, including for use by both Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk has described Terafab as one of the largest chip-building efforts in history, with long-term ambitions to produce enough AI compute capacity to support massive scaling of Optimus humanoid robots and other AI applications. Intel joined the project as a manufacturing partner in April 2026, providing process technology and packaging expertise.

Musk has stated that existing suppliers, including TSMC and Micron, cannot expand fast enough to meet the combined demand from Tesla’s vehicles, Optimus humanoid robots and SpaceX/xAI’s space ambitions. He has claimed that current global chip production represents only about 2% of what his companies will eventually require. The proposed new facility is planned for Grimes County, Texas.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around SPCX was ‘bearish,’ coupled with ‘low’ retail chatter.

A Stocktwits user cheered for the upcoming Terafab project.

Another user voiced anticipation for Tesla’s second-quarter delivery numbers, which are slated to be announced in early July. According to the company-compiled delivery consensus of sell-side analysts, Tesla is expected to deliver 406,024 vehicles in the three months through the end of June, marking year-on-year growth of about 6%.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 6% year-to-date. SPCX, meanwhile, has gained 6% since going public earlier this month.

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