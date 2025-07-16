Tesla’s Model Y Long Range has historically offered only two configurations: five seats or seven seats.

Tesla has reportedly filed plans in China on Wednesday for a new six-seater Model Y Long Range (Model Y L), featuring a longer 3,040 mm wheelbase.

A Reuters report cited a filing on the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology disclosing Tesla’s plans. It added that the EV-maker also posted about the new model on its official Weibo account, suggesting that the Model Y L could launch as early as this fall.

Tesla’s stock rose 0.6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Elon Musk-led company remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Tesla was among the firm’s top tech picks ahead of second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

The Model Y Long Range, also referred to as the Model Y L, has historically offered only two configurations: five seats or seven seats. The new variant of the mid-sized electric SUV manufactured by Tesla is designed to enhance the appeal of the Model Y, which is the company’s best-selling electric vehicle.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Model Y sold 86,120 units, followed by the Model 3 at 48,803.

The move to launch a new Model Y L comes at a time when Tesla is facing increasing competition from local Chinese EV manufacturers, particularly BYD, which are offering spacious and more price-competitive electric models.

The six-seat configuration is specific to the Chinese market. It could offer more passenger space, particularly in the third row, to meet the expectations of Chinese families.

As per earlier speculation, production of the six-seater Model Y L is expected to take place at the company’s factory in Shanghai. Tesla hasn’t clarified whether the new variant will also be available to customers in other parts of the world, like Europe and the U.S.

Tesla’s stock has fallen more than 20% so far this year but gained 21% over the past 12 months.

