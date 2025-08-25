Lease prices have risen, delivery wait times are stretching longer, and Tesla has dangled perks like free upgrades as the deadline approaches.

Tesla’s Model Y inventory is apparently thinning across the U.S. as customers race to secure deliveries before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit expires on Sept. 30.

Certain areas, including Austin, Texas, are showing zero new Model Y vehicles available within 200 miles, underscoring the surge in demand ahead of the deadline, Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt posted on X. Stocktwits independently confirmed this for some ZIP codes in Texas. Some users on X noted that inventory searches yielded availability in states such as Florida and Connecticut.

CEO Elon Musk has reiterated that customers must take delivery by the deadline to qualify, not just place an order.

The credits will end following legislation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, which will replace Biden-era EV subsidies originally set to run through 2032.

Tesla has also been adjusting pricing and incentives in recent weeks. The Model Y Long Range AWD lease price increased to $449 a month from $399, up as much as 14%, while estimated delivery times for both Model Y variants have been extended to four to six weeks, according to Merritt.

The company previously set an Aug. 11 cutoff for customers to qualify for a free upgrade on eligible Model Y inventory.

Both the Model Y and Model 3 remain eligible for the $7,500 credit on qualifying cash and financed purchases delivered by Sept. 30, as well as a $7,500 lease incentive.

Other promotions include $1,000 off for military personnel, first responders, teachers, and students, along with a one-month Full Self-Driving (Supervised) trial and the ability to transfer FSD from an existing vehicle.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined nearly 16% so far in 2025.

