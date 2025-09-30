In their letter, Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal warned that errors at railroad crossings could lead to “catastrophic” crashes.

Two U.S. senators are calling on federal regulators to look into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system after reports surfaced that it failed to detect and respond properly to railroad crossings, warning that such failures could result in deadly accidents.

In a letter released on Monday, Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal stated that the reports raise serious safety concerns and urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to intervene before a “catastrophic” crash occurs. They also asked the agency to consider limiting Tesla’s use of FSD to certain road and weather conditions, according to a Reuters report.

NHTSA said it had received the senators’ request and is gathering information, noting that Tesla’s driver-assist systems are meant to support, not replace, human control.

The call for an investigation adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding Tesla’s automated driving features, which are already under federal review following several crash reports. The controversy deepened after a recent Forbes report found that FSD failed multiple real-world safety tests in Los Angeles, including ignoring a flashing school bus stop sign and making erratic lane changes.

The test, conducted using a 2024 Model Y with Tesla’s latest FSD version, found seven major safety lapses, renewing questions about the company’s claims of progress.

Tesla markets FSD as “Full Self-Driving (Supervised),” a paid software upgrade priced at $8,000 or offered via subscription. Despite its name, the system remains classified as Level 2 automation, meaning the driver must stay alert and in control at all times.

The company is also facing mounting legal and regulatory pressure, including a $243 million verdict in Florida linked to a fatal Autopilot crash and an ongoing California DMV case alleging that Tesla’s marketing of “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” misleads consumers.

At the same time, Tesla’s pilot robotaxi program in Austin, which still employs safety drivers, has come under scrutiny following reports of minor accidents during testing.

