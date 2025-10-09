The regulator stated that its Office of Defects Investigation has identified several incidents where FSD-induced vehicle behavior violated traffic safety laws.

The U.S. auto safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has opened an investigation into approximately 2.9 million Tesla (TSLA) vehicles due to concerns about traffic safety law violations involving vehicles equipped with its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology.

The regulator stated that its Office of Defects Investigation has identified several incidents where FSD-induced vehicle behavior violated traffic safety laws, including scenarios where a vehicle operating with FSD proceeded into an intersection despite a red traffic signal.

The regulator stated it is aware of a total of 58 incidents, including 23 injuries.

