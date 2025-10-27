Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chair Robyn Denholm reportedly warned on Monday that the EV giant could lose CEO Elon Musk if the $1 trillion pay package is not approved.

According to a CNBC report citing a letter by Denholm, the Tesla board chair said Musk is key to the company’s future. The letter comes ahead of Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Nov. 6, 2025.

“Without Elon, Tesla could lose significant value, as our company may no longer be valued for what we aim to become,” Denholm wrote, according to the report.

Tesla shares were up more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

