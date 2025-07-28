Tesla’s shares continued to rise on Monday, extending the surge from Friday after the company announced a $16.5 billion partnership with Samsung Electronics for semiconductor chips.

U.S. equities edged up in Monday’s midday trade after President Donald Trump announced the highly anticipated tariff deal with the European Union. Semiconductor stocks also benefited from reports that the Trump administration had temporarily halted restrictions on technology exports to China.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, up 0.04% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, gained 0.32%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla’s shares extended their surge from Friday and gained nearly 4% in midday trade on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 billion partnership with Samsung Electronics for semiconductor chips.

TSLA stock is down 19% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

AMD stock surged to a fresh 52-week high on Monday, rising more than 4% after the U.S.-EU trade deal established “zero-for-zero” tariffs on semiconductor machinery.

SMCI stock surged more than 7%, like some of its other semiconductor peers.

Aiding the surge in semiconductor stocks on Monday is a report by the Financial Times stating that the U.S. has temporarily halted restrictions on technology exports to China.

AMD stock is up more than 43% for the year, while the SMCI stock is up over 92%.

Nike Inc. (NKE)

Nike saw its shares surge nearly 4% on Monday after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral,’ citing a potential multi-year recovery.

NKE stock is up nearly 5% for the year.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY)

Revvity shares fell nearly 9% on Monday after the company lowered its earnings outlook for 2025 from $4.9 to $5 per share to $4.85 to $4.95 per share. The company cited a recent regulatory change in China regarding hospital laboratory reimbursement rules, which resulted in a reduction in the overall volumes of its products.

RVTY stock is down nearly 15% for the year.

