TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) announced a major step in its AI infrastructure business on Thursday, securing two long-term agreements with Fluidstac, a cloud platform that builds and operates high-performance compute (HPC) clusters for global enterprises.

Under the 10-year contracts, TeraWulf will deliver over 200 megawatts (MW) of high-density IT power at its Lake Mariner campus in Western New York. The custom-built site is designed to handle demanding, liquid-cooled workloads critical to next-gen artificial intelligence compute. The contracts are expected to generate around $3.7 billion in revenue during the initial ten-year period.

The stock surged over 15% in the pre-market session on Thursday.

