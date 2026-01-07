Teradyne on Tuesday unveiled its robotic palletizing solution at CES 2026 in collaboration with Siemens.

The solution helps manufacturers optimize palletizing performance and accelerate automation deployment in their operations.

Teradyne earlier said it is opening a new U.S. operations hub in Wixom, Michigan in 2026 as part of its plans to meet surging demand for robotics in the U.S.

The solution combines Robotiq’s PAL Ready palletizing cell with Teradyne Robotics’ unit Universal Robots’ UR20 robot arm, which is integrated into Siemens’ automation hardware and uses its new digital twin composer software, the company said in a statement.

“Our work with Robotiq and Universal Robots exemplifies what can happen when you mix together advanced automation and real-time digital twins with the power of industrial AI,”said Stuart McCutcheon, global vice president of sales and customer success, Siemens.

U.S. Expansion

Teradyne in December announced that it is expanding its operations in the United States. It said it will open a new U.S. operations hub in Wixom, Michigan in 2026 as part of its plans to meet surging demand for robotics in the U.S.

The new U.S. Operations Hub will support the re-industrialization of America with advanced robotics. The company is seeking to support the evolving needs of American industry, including productivity, reshoring, upskilling, and increased automation to address workforce challenges and enhance global competitiveness.

“This new U.S. Operations Hub is a pivotal step to support the growth of advanced robotics in America and demonstrates our commitment to customers in the United States,” said Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of the Teradyne Robotics Group.

Teradyne already has a large robotics customer base in North America and a regional robotics office in Novi, Michigan. The company is based in North Reading, Massachusetts with its robotics Research and Development based in Denmark.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around TER trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in Teradyne have surged nearly 69% in the past one year.

