The early lab study used cells from a child with progeria and showed improvements in cell survival, reduced oxidative stress, and restored mitochondrial function, which are key signs of aging.

Shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals surged during after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement of early laboratory data from research conducted on progeria-affected cells from a young patient.

The stock closed at $1.21 on Thursday, then surged 138.8% after hours to $2.89 following the preclinical data.

The rare disease, Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), emerges from one gene mutation which triggers the accumulation of progerin within the body. The disease affects fewer than 30 children in the U.S.

Most start showing symptoms like growth delays and heart problems by age two, and many don’t live past their early teens.

The only approved drug, Zokinvy, can add a few years to their lives but doesn’t stop the damage or undo what’s already happened.

In the new study, conducted by Smart Assays using cells provided by the Progeria Research Foundation, Telomir-1 improved cell survival in a dose-dependent manner, even under stress conditions.

It also reduced levels of reactive oxygen species, a marker of oxidative damage, and corrected iron-induced calcium overload linked to mitochondrial dysfunction.

The company stated that these results, observed in actual patient-derived cells, demonstrate that Telomir-1 not only protects cells but also restores critical biological functions.

Telomir-1 is designed to regulate metal ions, reduce oxidative stress, restore mitochondrial health, extend telomeres, reverse muscle loss, and reset age-related DNA methylation patterns.

CEO Erez Aminov said that the findings support broader potential beyond progeria, including neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders.

The results also validated prior preclinical work in animal models, where Telomir-1 extended lifespan and reversed age phenotypes in zebrafish and C. elegans models of Werner syndrome, an adult form of progeria.

Telomir is completing IND-enabling studies and is due to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss potential regulatory pathways, including orphan drug designation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The Telomir stream on Stocktwits saw a nearly 30% increase in watcher count over the past 24 hours, leading up to late Thursday, with the 24-hour message volume surging up by 8,600%.

One user predicted a sharp move, saying Telomir could hit $8–$10 in post-market trading before “a crazy rocket” at the open toward $20 or higher.

Another user noted the stock’s momentum late in the session, and added that it was “seeing a nice bid going into the extended session close” with expectations to be “jamming in premarket.”

Telomir’s stock has declined 70.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<