The Senator stated that the U.S. needs to win against China on all fronts, which includes artificial intelligence, 6G, the Arctic, and getting back on the moon.

Senator Ted Cruz reportedly said on Wednesday that it is imperative for the U.S. to win against China in the race for artificial intelligence, 6G, the Arctic, and getting back on the moon.



“If they get to the moon before us, it would be worse than Sputnik,” he said during an interview with CNBC while talking about his new bill to reduce regulatory burden facing AI companies. The proposal would require the federal government to create a contained and secure testing area for AI software, known as a regulatory sandbox.

“The stakes are enormous,” he stated.

