Tata Electronics’ purchase of Justech’s India operations marks another significant step in its bid to become a key iPhone manufacturer.

Tata Electronics has reportedly acquired the Indian arm of the Chinese firm Justech Precision for around $100 million. The deal was concluded in August with HSBC Bank and HDFC Bank acting as advisors, according to a report by CNBC.

Tata has been pushing hard to become a key player in the iPhone manufacturing supply chain. The latest acquisition follows Tata Electronics’ purchase of a 60% stake in Pegatron’s India operations earlier this year, which included an iPhone assembly plant.

Justech has been an Apple supplier since 2008, developing precision industrial equipment such as computer numerical control (CNC) machines for Foxconn, Apple’s largest assembler. Its Indian subsidiary, established in 2019 and based in Tamil Nadu, serves as a crucial domestic manufacturing base.

Apple Increases India Manufacturing

Apple has been shifting production away from China due to rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions. The tech giant reportedly aims to produce all iPhones for the U.S. market in India by 2026, with Tata and Foxconn leading the charge.

Currently, Foxconn accounts for two-thirds of iPhone shipments from India, while Tata produces the remaining one-third, a share expected to rise as Tata scales operations across its facilities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to Counterpoint Research, India is projected to contribute around 26% of global iPhone shipments by the end of 2025, up from 20% at the start of the year.

