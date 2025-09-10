Overall, Tapestry said it plans to return $4 billion cumulatively to shareholders through fiscal 2028 via share buybacks and dividends.
Tapestry Inc. (TPR) said on Wednesday it expects to buy back about $3 billion in common stock cumulatively from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028.
The luxury handbag maker also said it plans to return $4 billion cumulatively to shareholders through fiscal 2028 in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Tapestry noted that this is expected to represent 100% of the company’s adjusted free cash flow generation over the three years beginning fiscal 2026.
